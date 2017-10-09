On Sunday, October 8, 2017, at approximately 1349 hours, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Urbana Police Department, Urbana Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident with injury in front of 201 Sunset Street in Urbana.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, they found two vehicles had collided with each other at that location. A Honda SUV was driven by Alexander Wilkening of Knoxville was struck by a Nissian SUV driven by Erin Mensen of Urbana. Single passenger inside Wilkening’s was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing safety belts at the time of the accident. Wilkening was cited after investigation was completed.