The Union Knights went on the road to their second district game in 2A D4 tonight and with a strong defense and explosive offense produced

a 44-0 halftime lead while putting up 440 yards in offense. With the entire second half played under a the continuous clock of the “Mercy Rule,” Union scored two more TDs for a 58-0 final tally.

The Union defense had held Oelwein to 37 total yards in 27 attempts in the first half.

Union QB Troy Hanus had another spectacular night of efficiency where he was 11 of 14 for 246 yds and 4 TDS at half. Koby Alpers caught all FOUR

TDs from Hanus. Alpers had 140 yds on the four TD catches. Hanus finished 14 of 17 for 289 yds and 4 TDs.

Kaleb Roach helped with the run game producing 127 yds in 15 rushes for 2 Tds. Levi Gray led the team in tackles with 4.5 total followed by Ben Behrens.

Union moves to 3-1 on the year and prepares for Homecoming Friday vs. Dyersville-Beckman.

See more photos, courtesy of Krystal Schmitz, HERE

See more stats below