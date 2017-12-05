By Jerry Michael, Urbana Chief of Police

Gregory Todd Selken, 43, of rural Brandon was arrested Saturday December 2, 2017 by the Urbana Police Department.

Selken was charged following an investigation by the Urbana Police Department that revealed Selken used a fictitious name to rent an apartment that he stated he owned in Belle Plaine to a Cedar Rapids woman. Selken had posed the apartment for rent on Craigslist.

Selken agreed to meet the woman at Casey’s in Urbana where the woman paid Selken $ 800 for deposit and rent. Selken in turn gave the woman a key that he stated went to the apartment. When the woman went to the apartment in Belle Plaine she learned the key did not work and that Selken did not own the building. The woman then contacted Urbana Police and Selken was subsequently identified as the person the woman met at Casey’s.

Selken was charged with theft in the third degree, aggravated misdemeanor. Selken was released following an initial appearance in Magistrate Court.