By: Shelby McDonald, Co-Reporter

The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter held their annual banquet on April 13, 2017. At 6:30 we started with dinner that was catered by the VSHS lunch staff as well as Merchants grilling. Many awards were given this year to very deserving members of the chapter, community members, and many more.

Here is a list of our award winners.

The top corn yields:

Charles Yedlik Dekalb 6179 246.51 Bushels/Acre Kyle Henkle Pioneer 1197 246.65 Bushels/Acre Mike Kaufman Pioneer 1197 261.31 Bushels/Acre

Sub-District Awards

2/22/17 Hawkeye Community College

Chapter Program: Kenyatta Yarbrough, Grant Ries, Madison Novotny — Gold, Advance to Districts

Conduct of Meetings: Isaac Wiley, Riley Schneider, Franki Evans, Amy Thomas, Eric Henkle, Miranda Walker, Shelby McDonald –Silver

Creed Speaking: Kaylee Sorum — Silver

Ag Sales: Jordan Pattee — Bronze

Job Interview: Ben Eden– Gold, Alternate to Districts

Public Speaking: Bree Tharp — Bronze

Greenhand Quiz: Franki Evans — Gold, Amy Thomas — Gold, Miranda Walker — Gold

Chapter Farmer Quiz: Isaac Wiley — Gold, Shelby McDonald — Gold, Tailynn Tharp — Silver

District Awards

March 11th, Monticello

Chapter Program: Kenyatta Yarbrough, Grant Ries, Madison Novotny — Silver

Experience the Action: Brianna Lundvall, Riley Bateman — Bronze

Chapter Quiz Individual: Eric Henkle, Shelby McDonald — Silver

Ag Issues: George Haefner, Ethan Horak, Morgan White, Brock Ortner– Bronze

Secretary’s Book: Colton Evans — Gold

Treasurer’s Record book: Erin Cantrell — Gold, Advance to State

Farm Business Management: Drew Wiley, 6th individually, Kaylee Sorum, Bree Tharp — Silver

District Officer Elections: Isaac Wiley — Southwest Sub-District Vice-President Shelby McDonald and George Haefner also interviewed for district officer.



State Awards:

April 9th-11th in Ames.

Biotechnology: Erin Cantrell, Ethan Horak, Logan Holst, Madeline Moen–Silver

Chapter Exhibit: Erin Cantrell, Isaac Wiley, Blake Witzel, Cassie Kenny, Faith Pladsen, Tailynn Tharp — Gold 2nd Place

Farm Business Management: Drew Wiley, Bree Tharp, Ben Eden, Nicole Venneman — Gold

Greenhand Quiz: Amanda Cardenas — Silver, Kaylee Sorum — Bronze

Poultry: George Haefner, Eric Henkle, Shelby McDonald, Grant Ries — Bronze

Team Ag Sales: Amy Thomas, Weston Bierschenk, Morgan White, Kenyatta Yarbrough — Bronze

Treasurers Book: Erin Cantrell — Silver

State Officer Candidate: This year Erin Cantrell was our state officer candidate and went through 7 rounds of intense interviews and tests.

State Degrees: Colton Evans, Ethan Horak, George Haefner, Logan Grabin, Brittany Hansen, Madeline Moen, and Erin Cantrell.

Academic Achievement Award: Erin Cantrell, Cassie Kenney, Faith Pladsen, Kayla Schneider, and Drew Wiley.

State Chapter Awards:

○ Ambassador Award

○ WHO Public Relations Award

○ Supreme National Chapter Award: Gold Award: 11th place chapter in state – advancing to the National level.

District Ag Mechanics placed 12th as a team in the District and one member was 24th individually.

Eric Henkle

Jakob Long

Grant Ries

Trent McFatridge

Amy Thomas – Individual placing 24th

On May 9th, 7 members participated in District Floriculture.

Team 1 – Placing 1st in the district Erin Cantrell – 1st Individually Brianna Lundvall – 4th Individually Madison Novotny – 7th Individually Kailey Lazenby – 10th Individually



Team 2 – Placing 4th in the district Jordan Pattee Riley Bateman Tailynn Tharp



Star Greenhand: Amy Thomas

Star Chapter Farmer: Cassie Kenney

Star Placement: Brittany Hansen

Star Agribusiness: Drew Wiley

Leadership/Merit Points

Greenhands

Weston Bierschenk

Coralee Bodeker

Tia Burke

Jordan Cantrell

Amanda Cardenas

Franki Evans

Payton Haefner

Caroline Lang

Madison Novotny

Jordan Pattee

Kaylee Sorum

Ariana Svoboda

Amy Thomas

Miranda Walker

Blake Witzel

Chapter Farmers

Ben Eden

Logan Grabin

Eric Henkle

Ethan Horak

Cassie Kenney

Brianna Lundvall

Madeline Moen

Brock Ortner

Grant Ries

Riley Schneider

Bree Tharp

Tailynn Tharp

Nicole Venneman

Kenyatta Yarbrough

Officers

Drew Wiley

George Haefner

Colton Evans

Erin Cantrell

Jakob Long

Kayla Schneider

Brittany Hansen

Isaac Wiley

Shelby McDonald

The top fruit selling members were:

Eric Henkle $3,000+

Brock Ortner $3,000+

Jakob Long $2,202

Shelby McDonald $1,886.50

Riley Schneider $1,389

Cassie Kenney $1,147.50

Amy Thomas $1,136

Brittany Hansen $1,069.50

11 members this year received a Proficiency Award in their SAE project. Isaac Wiley received this year’s Swine Production, Grant Ries received this year’s Ag Mechanics, Madeline Moen received this year’s Goat Production, Jakob Long received this year’s Beef Production, George Haefner received this Dairy Production, Riley Schneider received this year’s Diversified Livestock, Cassie Kenney received this year’s Equine Science, Kenyatta Yarbrough received this year’s AG sales, Brianna Lundvall received this year’s Small Animal Care, Colton Evans received this year’s Feed Grain Production, and Eric Henkle received this year’s Diversified Crop Production.

SAE Award: Colton Evans

Chapter Scholars

Freshman: Coralee Bodeker & Caroline Lang

Sophomore: Morgan White

Junior: Madeline Moen

Senior: Kayla Schneider and Erin Cantrell

Outstanding Classmen Award

Freshman: Amy Thomas & Kaylee Sorum

Sophomore: Eric Henkle

Junior: Madeline Moen

Senior: Kayla Schneider

Dekalb – Erin Cantrell

Senior Service Award – Ben Eden

Scholarships

Farmer’s Savings Bank and Trust: Erin Cantrell.

The Ross and Shirley Wiley Scholarship: Brittany Hansen.

Advisor’s Scholarship-Sponsored by Chuck and Marilyn Yedlik: Cassie Kenney.

Bronson Paul Werning Scholarship: Erin Cantrell.

Crop Plot Scholarships:

Ben Eden

Logan Holst

Drew Wiley

There were 5 Honorary Degree winners, this is the highest honor anyone can receive. Our winners this year were Diane Kenney, Diane Lindsey, Andrew Noe, Alan Merchant, and Scott Garwood. We can not thank them for all there help throw out the years. As well as all our Appreciation Awards winners, all you guys have done so much for us.

Banquet always means saying goodbye to the seniors, and this year we had 12 seniors. We know they will all do great things in the later years! Banquet also means new officers, this year’s officers are:

Officer At Large – Kaylee Sorum

Sentinel – Amy Thomas

Co-Reporters – Shelby McDonald & Franki Evans

Treasurer – Madeline Moen

Secretary – Isaac Wiley

Vice President – Colton Evans

President – George Haefner

We would like extend a big thank you to everyone who has continued to support us over the years and we look forward to many the new year. Thanks to everyone who attended and to all the members for another great year.