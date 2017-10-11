TOMORROW (Thursday, October 12), we will be hosting the WaMaC Cross Country Meet (16 teams). While this is a great honor, it also presents us with a couple of potential traffic issues. We expect the team buses to start arriving around 3:00, with spectators close behind. Therefore, VS-HS Grades 9-12 will dismiss at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 12. Buses will run on the regular schedule, so bus students will be kept at the HS until their bus arrives.

If you have any questions concerning this schedule, please feel free to contact Mr. Kingsbury at 436-5703.

GO VIKES & VIKETTES!!!!