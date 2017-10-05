By Molly Noren

The Vinton-Shellsburg Elementary Schools are seeking donations of new or gently used and clean winter coats and snowpants. Your donation will help provide a coat and/or snow pants for a student who may not be able to purchase these on their own.

If you are donating a gently used coat or snow pants, you can bring them to Tilford Elementary or Wesley United Methodist Church. If you would like to make a monetary donation, we will do the shopping for you. Checks can be made to VSCSD Coats for Kids. If you would like to purchase a new coat for a student, please let us know and we can let you know the perfect size to buy for a specific student.

If you have questions contact Molly Noren, Vinton-Shellsburg Schools Student Service Coordinator 436-5867.