There will be several special events to honor veterans on the 98th anniversary of Armistice Day and the 79th anniversary of the Veterans Day holiday next month.

Vinton-Shellsburg students will gather in the Middle School gym for the annual student body tribute to veterans on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. All students from all VS buildings, Tilford, Shellsburg, VSMS and the high school will gather. The VSHS Student Senate organizes the annual event, which includes an invitation to veterans. Those veterans in attendance are invited to sit together near the stage and introduce themselves to the students. The ceremony also includes songs from students from every buiding as well as a speech from a local veteran.

Student Senate Advisor Rachelle Rammelsburg reminds local veterans that all are invited to join the students and receive recognition for their service.

The Benton Community School District also honors veterans at the same time on the same day. A 9:30 school assembly in Van Horne will include similar tributes.

Then on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, there will be a dedication ceremony for the brand new Norway-Watkings Veterans Memorial in Norway. The Norway American Legion Post 234 and its Auxiliary led fund-raising efforts for this memorial.

Armistice Day began in 1919 to commemmorate the end of WWI. In 1938, Veterans Day became a National Holiday.