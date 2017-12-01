Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency has announced that for the fourth year, they will again be hosting an “Angel Tree” to benefit those they currently serve. The community is invited to help make the season brighter for a Home Health patient by purchasing a new gift for an angel that’s been selected from the “Angel Tree” located at Virginia Gay Hospital on the main floor, behind the front registration desk, near the elevator. Tags will be displayed on the tree starting Monday, December 4. Wrapped gifts should be returned to the hospital’s lobby desk by Monday, December 18.

Those interested in helping are asked to select a tag from the “Angel Tree,” purchase and wrap a new gift from the suggestions listed on the tag. Donors are cautioned that used items of any condition cannot be accepted, nor can monetary donations. If multiple items are being donated for the same angel, you are asked to package them together securely along with the tag. This ensures the right gift(s) get to the right angel.

Melissa Smith, RN, BSN, Director of Home Health/Public Health explains, “ We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of giving by members of our community in the past couple of years and we are excited to help our clients have another joyful, meaningful Christmas again this year. Many of our clients, who all live in Benton County, are low income, lack the support of close family or friends, and have unfulfilled needs. The needs may be simple but generosity of our community sends a profound message of care and compassion.”

Donors are asked to keep gift purchases to those listed on the gift tags. The items listed are the ones with the most urgent need. But additional purchases are also welcomed. Suggestions for those “extras” include large print books or magazines, slippers, socks, shoes, pillow, blanket, sheets, bath robe, pajamas, bath products, board game, belt, suspenders, sweats, shirts, calendar, and candy. Please note that because many of these clients have limited or no transportation, gift cards unless specifically asked for on the tag should not be included.

Everyone served by Virginia Gay Home Health lives in Benton County. Many of their patients don’t have family or friends living nearby and many lack the mobility or financial means to celebrate the season.

For additional information or question regarding VGH Home Health Agency’s “Angel Tree,” please call (319) 472-6360.