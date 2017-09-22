Virginia Gay Hospital is excited to announce the plans for a Community Health & Wellness Fair scheduled on Saturday, September 30. The event will be held from 8 am to Noon at the Belle Plaine Community Center, 1309 5th Ave., Belle Plaine. Additional activities are also planned for next door at the community’s fire department. This is a free event open to all ages.

Plans include over 20 displays covering a variety of health and wellness topics as well as activities for individuals and families. The Virginia Gay Hospital healthcare team is partnering with many other area professionals in the areas of health, wellness and safety to bring this special health event to the community. Organizers having been working the last few months to create a morning filled with absolutely something for everyone. For complete event details, just visit the fair’s website at www.bentoncohealthfair.com

An important feature of the fair activities will be free health screenings. There will be healthy child screenings (development, hearing & dental), depression screenings for pregnant & postpartum moms, blood pressure checks and Lions Club vision screenings.

As September is National Preparedness Month, the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition will be giving away free emergency preparedness backpacks. These will be available one per family while supplies last. “It’s crucial that residents of our county know the importance of being prepared. We are pleased to have this opportunity to connect with Belle Plaine residents and offer them some important information,” said Melissa Smith, Director of Virginia Gay Home Health and Benton County Public Health.

The Benton County Sheriff will be on hand offering child ID cards at no charge to help provide all the important information about a child to help find them in case of an emergency. Fair-goers will also get a close-up look at emergency service vehicles from the Sheriffs office, Belle Plaine Fire, Police and Ambulance set-up in a display called “Things that go VROOM.”

“Though this is the first time we’ve organized this for the Belle Plaine community, a similar event has been well received the last couple of years in Vinton. We are excited about the variety of health, safety and wellness resources for all ages with events that are fun and interactive. And with free admission we think it’s well worth the time to stop in and look around,” states Robin Martin, the director of the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation and the chair for the event committee.

Organizations schedule to be at the fair include: Above the Influence Coalition, Area Substance Abuse Council, Athletico Physical Therapy, Belle Plaine Lions Club (KidSight Screening), Belle Plaine Park & Recreation, Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, Benton County ISU Extension & Outreach, Benton County Volunteer Program, Benton County Sheriff, Benton Iowa Decat, Better Tomorrows, Compass Memorial Healthcare (formerly Marengo Memorial Hospital), Foundation 2, HACAP Belle Plaine Senior Dining, HACAP Family & Community Health Alliance, HACAP Health Alliance, Herring Hotel Building Alliance, Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, Modere, South Benton County Food Pantry, Van Horne Family Medical Clinic, Vinton Family Medical Clinic, VGH Home Health/Public Health, VGH X-Ray Department, and Young Living Essential Oils.

Stay up-to-date on all the planned activities for this event, by visiting the Virginia Gay Hospital facebook page or by visiting the event website: www.bentoncohealthfair.com.

For additional information on the main sponsor of this event, please visit the websites of Virginia Gay Hospital (www.myvgh.org) and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation (www.myvghfoundation.org)