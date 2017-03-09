The annual Pink Night that the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes basketball team organized in January raised $750 for the Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation Gifts of Hope program.

The annual event has been connecting the community with breast cancer survivors and raising money to fight breast cancer since 2010. Earlier this week, Coach Aaron Zuspann and the players presented the check to VGH Foundation Director Robin Martin.

The VGH Gifts of Hope program makes funds available for women’s health services to all women who have a need. For more information, click HERE.