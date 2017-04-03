Will Edwards was part of the Viking varsity shuttle hurdle team that finished 3rd on Friday.

The Vinton-Shellsburg boys track team finished third in the Viking Early Bird Track meet on Friday afternoon at the Karr Athletic Complex.

Blake Bohnsack was 6th in the long jump at the Viking Early Bird meet.

Led by Cole Overton (2nd place shot put; 3rd place, discus) and  Connor Miracle (2nd place, 200M and 3rd place, 100M) the Vikings scored 109 team points, behind Dubuque Wahlert (164) and Denver (119).

The only first-place finisher for the Vikes was in the JV meet, where Jose Wilson won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

See complete results HERE.

See more photos HERE.