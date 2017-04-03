The Vinton-Shellsburg boys track team finished third in the Viking Early Bird Track meet on Friday afternoon at the Karr Athletic Complex.

Led by Cole Overton (2nd place shot put; 3rd place, discus) and Connor Miracle (2nd place, 200M and 3rd place, 100M) the Vikings scored 109 team points, behind Dubuque Wahlert (164) and Denver (119).

The only first-place finisher for the Vikes was in the JV meet, where Jose Wilson won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

