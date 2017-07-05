The Vinton-Shellsburg baseball team struggled early but rallied for another win and another double-header sweep while hosting Independence Monday in Vinton. Rain and thunder also threatened to interrupt the games, but the storm passed far enough south to allow baseball to continue with just a few sprinkles. Coach Jim Struve offered the following summaries: Game 1

Vikings Win 8-2 over Independence. Vikings started slow by having 2 uncharacteristic errors to allow 2 unearned run in the first inning. In the 4th inning, the Vikings erupted for 5 runs to gain control of the game. Scottie With had an RBI single, David Bray added an RBI Hit by Pitch, Cole Overton added a 2 RBI double down the left field line and Blake Bohnsack added a beautifully executed squeeze bunt to complete the scoring. Conner Miracle and Nathan Struve began the 5th inning with back to back singles and Tanner Davis delivered a 2 RBI single. Conner Miracle delivered an RBI single in the 6th inning to round out the scoring. Scottie Wirth pitch 6 1/3 innings to get the Win and Blake Bohnsack retired the final 2 batters to gain the Save in relief.