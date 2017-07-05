The Vinton-Shellsburg baseball team struggled early but rallied for another win and another double-header sweep while hosting Independence Monday in Vinton. Rain and thunder also threatened to interrupt the games, but the storm passed far enough south to allow baseball to continue with just a few sprinkles.
Game 1
Vikings Win 8-2 over Independence. Vikings started slow by having 2 uncharacteristic errors to allow 2 unearned run in the first inning. In the 4th inning, the Vikings erupted for 5 runs to gain control of the game. Scottie With had an RBI single, David Bray added an RBI Hit by Pitch, Cole Overton added a 2 RBI double down the left field line and Blake Bohnsack added a beautifully executed squeeze bunt to complete the scoring. Conner Miracle and Nathan Struve began the 5th inning with back to back singles and Tanner Davis delivered a 2 RBI single. Conner Miracle delivered an RBI single in the 6th inning to round out the scoring. Scottie Wirth pitch 6 1/3 innings to get the Win and Blake Bohnsack retired the final 2 batters to gain the Save in relief.
Game 2
Vikings Win 4-1 to gain the sweep of Independence. Vikings scored 3 runs in the first inning after Conner Miracle singled, stole 2nd base, and attempted to steal 3rd, but the Mustang pitched threw wildly at 2nd base at Miracle scored. Tanner Davis drew a walk and Jared Thompson hit a 2 Run Homer round out the scoring. In the 6th inning, the Vikes added an insurance run as Blake Bohnsack stole 2nd and 3rd base and scored on the errant throw to 3rd. Nathan Struve received the Win on the mound and Scott Betterton gained the Save for the final 2 innings.
Vikings are 29-3-1 on the season and 12-0 in the West Division Conference race. Their next games are tonight, Wednesday July 5th at Viking Field vs. non-conference Union for a Varsity Double header at 5:00pm