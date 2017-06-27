The No. 3-rated Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings defeated Williamsburg twice in Vinton on Monday. Pitchers Scott Wirth and Nate Struve threw strong complete games. Tanner Davis hit his first varsity home run, and David Bray’s sliding catch in right field and 3 RBI contributed to the Viking win in game 2.

Coach’s summary from Jim Struve:

Game 1

Vikings Win 11-0 in 5 Innings. Nathan Struve and Tanner Davis had back to back Homeruns and Struve finished with 3 hits and a double. Scottie Wirth, David Bray, and Cole Overton had 2 hits a piece as Wirth and Overton adding a double each. Scottie Wirth pitched 5 shutout innings allowing just 2 hits and striking out 7.