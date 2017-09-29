From the VS Activities Dept.

Please join us on Friday, September 29, for the 2017 Viking/Vikette Athletic Hall of Fame Induction. The FR/SO & Varsity football teams will host Charles City, starting at 5:00 p.m. The induction ceremony will be held during halftime of the varsity game, approximately 8:30 p.m.

This year’s five individual inductees are:

Charmaine “Chum” Selk Heineman

Class of 1960 (Garrison)

1957 State Basketball Champions

1959 State Basketball Consolation Bracket Champions

2,705 Career Points

Lisa Lau Haller

Class of 1979 \

12-time letter winner in Cross Country, Basketball, Track & Softball

All-conference recognition in Basketball 1978 State Basketball Consolation Bracket Champions

3th Place Medalist at State Track & Field Meet (880-Yard Relay)

1979 Vikette of the Year

Zach Hyland

Class of 2008

8-time letter winner in Football, Wrestling & Track All-district recognition in Football

3-time State qualifier in Wrestling; 4th Place Medalist in 2008

5th Place Medalist at State Track & Field Meet (Shuttle Hurdle Relay)

2008 Viking of the Year

Clint Ferguson

Class of 2010

6-time letter winner in Football, Track & Baseball

All-district and All-state recognition in Football

2-time State Track & Field Qualifier (4 events each year)

All-conference recognition in Baseball

Member of 2009 State Qualifying Baseball team

2010 Viking of the Year

Gunner Tranel

Class of 2012

10-time letter winner in Football, Basketball, Track, Golf & Baseball

All-district and All-state recognition in Football

All-conference recognition in Basketball

All-conference and All-district recognition in Baseball

State Qualifier in Track & Field (Distance Medley Relay)

Member of 2009 State Qualifying Baseball team

2012 Viking of the Year

There will be a public reception at the Vinton Country Club after the game to honor our 2017 Inductees.

Please join us for the opportunity to greet our inductees and share Viking/Vikette stories.

For more information, contact Deb Cummings at 436-5704.