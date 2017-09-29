From the VS Activities Dept.
Please join us on Friday, September 29, for the 2017 Viking/Vikette Athletic Hall of Fame Induction. The FR/SO & Varsity football teams will host Charles City, starting at 5:00 p.m. The induction ceremony will be held during halftime of the varsity game, approximately 8:30 p.m.
This year’s five individual inductees are:
Charmaine “Chum” Selk Heineman
Class of 1960 (Garrison)
1957 State Basketball Champions
1959 State Basketball Consolation Bracket Champions
2,705 Career Points
Lisa Lau Haller
Class of 1979 \
12-time letter winner in Cross Country, Basketball, Track & Softball
All-conference recognition in Basketball 1978 State Basketball Consolation Bracket Champions
3th Place Medalist at State Track & Field Meet (880-Yard Relay)
1979 Vikette of the Year
Zach Hyland
Class of 2008
8-time letter winner in Football, Wrestling & Track All-district recognition in Football
3-time State qualifier in Wrestling; 4th Place Medalist in 2008
5th Place Medalist at State Track & Field Meet (Shuttle Hurdle Relay)
2008 Viking of the Year
Clint Ferguson
Class of 2010
6-time letter winner in Football, Track & Baseball
All-district and All-state recognition in Football
2-time State Track & Field Qualifier (4 events each year)
All-conference recognition in Baseball
Member of 2009 State Qualifying Baseball team
2010 Viking of the Year
Gunner Tranel
Class of 2012
10-time letter winner in Football, Basketball, Track, Golf & Baseball
All-district and All-state recognition in Football
All-conference recognition in Basketball
All-conference and All-district recognition in Baseball
State Qualifier in Track & Field (Distance Medley Relay)
Member of 2009 State Qualifying Baseball team
2012 Viking of the Year
There will be a public reception at the Vinton Country Club after the game to honor our 2017 Inductees.
Please join us for the opportunity to greet our inductees and share Viking/Vikette stories.
For more information, contact Deb Cummings at 436-5704.