The Vinton Family Medical Clinic has announced it will be closed Saturday, October 7th. During the weekend, the clinic staff will be relocating into the new building, right next to their current location. Patients will be seen in the new clinic building beginning on Monday, October 9. Please accept our apology for any inconvenience this move causes you and the entire staff hopes to see you there soon.

For more information about the clinic, please visit www.myvgh.org.