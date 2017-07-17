With 46,000 clubs and 1.4 million members, Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization. Their mission is to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs and encourage peace and promote international understanding, with a special emphasis on preventing blindness and supporting programs for the visually impaired.

The local club was established in 1921. Last year Vinton LIons offered vision screening for every child entering kindergarten in the Vinton-Shellsburg school district in cooperation with the University of Iowa Ophthalmology Department and the Lions Kidsight program. Other projects ranged from supporting the Eastern Iowa Honor flight and providing disaster relief to local tornado victims to sponsoring a local Boy Scout troop and promoting literacy in kindergarten classrooms.

Vinton Lions meet at noon on Wednesdays at Pizza Ranch or La Reyna and welcome new members interested in volunteering in our community and beyond.