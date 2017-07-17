With 46,000 clubs and 1.4 million members, Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization. Their mission is to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs and encourage peace and promote international understanding, with a special emphasis on preventing blindness and supporting programs for the visually impaired.The local club was established in 1921. Last year Vinton LIons offered vision screening for every child entering kindergarten in the Vinton-Shellsburg school district in cooperation with the University of Iowa Ophthalmology Department and the Lions Kidsight program. Other projects ranged from supporting the Eastern Iowa Honor flight and providing disaster relief to local tornado victims to sponsoring a local Boy Scout troop and promoting literacy in kindergarten classrooms.Vinton Lions meet at noon on Wednesdays at Pizza Ranch or La Reyna and welcome new members interested in volunteering in our community and beyond.New Officers, from Left to Right:Lynn Montgomery, Treasurer; Sara Stuefen, 2017-18 club President; Alan Woodhouse, Treasurer2nd Row: Sherry Peterson, Director; Matt Johnson, 1st VP ; Gail Wood, 3rd VP; Nate Edwards, 4th VPBack Row: Steve Skram, Director; Jerry Blank, Director; Don Eells, Membership Chair; Phil Borleske Tail Twister; Rob Levis, Past President.
New members inducted into Vinton Lions include Barry Dietsch, Sue Thomas and Sherry Peterson; not pictured are Robin Martin, James Mayhew, Karilea Ries, Joan Noeller and Micheal Weaver.
Outgoing Lions Club President Rob Levis presents the gavel to 2017-18 Vinton Lions President Sara StuefenOutgoing Vinton Lions President Rob Levis recognizes membership chair Don Eells for his leadership in adding eight new members to the club, raising the total membership to a record of 88.