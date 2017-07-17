Vinton resident Donald Selken, 81, died in an accident on Highway 21 near Dysart on Saturday. A passenger in his car, Lois Schmitt Selken, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, David Keidel, 74, of Cedar Falls was traveling north on Highway 21, when he passed through a one-lane construction zone on a bridge, and Keidel’s pick-up collided head-on with Selken’s sedan at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Donald Selken was pronounced dead at the scene. Lois Selken and Keidel were transported to a Waterloo hospital; Lois was later air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries, according to a Caring Bridge page posted by her family.

Funeral arrangements for Donald Selken are pending with Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton.

See the ISP crash report HERE.