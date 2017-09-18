The Vinton Medical Clinic will be closed Saturday, September 23rd, during the weekend the clinic staff will be moving into the new building. Please accept our apology for any inconvenience this move causes you. Starting on Monday, September 25th patients will be seen in the new clinic building and we hope to see you there soon.
