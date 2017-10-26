All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent and unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

October 16 Austin Michael Zeien 18 Vinton, IA

Charged with Theft 5th Degree. (Simple Misdemeanor)

October 16 Chaz Michael Mathias 24 Belle Plaine, IA

Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Original Charges of Driving While Barred. (Aggravated Misdemeanor) and

Possession of A Controlled Substance. (Serious Misdemeanor)

October 17 Jacob Aaron White 30 Vinton, IA

Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Original Charge of Forgery. (Felony)

October 17 Matthew Francis Fox 18 Vinton, IA

Charged with Consumption of Alcohol in Public Place. (Simple Misdemeanor)

Charged with Disorderly Conduct. (Simple Misdemeanor)

October 17 Michael James Roster 39 Vinton, IA

Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Original Charges of Unauthorized Use of Credit Card. (Felony) and

Theft 2nd. (Felony)

October 19 Derek Ivar Counter 24 Newhall, IA

Charged with Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense. (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

October 22 Jessica Hazel Burroughs 38 Grundy Center, IA

Charged with Operation While Intoxicated 1st Offense. (Serious Misdemeanor)

Juvenile Referrals

None

No Citations were issued the Week of October 16-22.

Three Written Warnings for traffic offenses were issued the Week of October 16-22, 2017 and they were for failure to Obey Stop Sign or Signal and failure to Possess Valid Driver’s License.

No reported motor vehicle accidents for the Week of October 16-22, 2017.

For the week of October 16-22, 59- complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.