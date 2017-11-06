Vinton Police Department Log for Week of October 30- November 5, 2017

All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

November 1: Jeremy Steven Smith 36 Luzerne, IA; charged with: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor) and Possession of A Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense. (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

Juvenile Referrals

None

Two Citations were issued for the Week of October 30- November 5, 2017 for Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

Three Written Warnings for traffic offenses were issued the Week of October 30- November 5, 2017 and they were for Speeding, Equipment Repair and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Right of Way.

No reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of October 30- November 5, 2017.

For the Week of October 30- November 5, 2017– 52 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.