Vinton Police Department Log for Week of September 18-24, 2017

All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent and unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

September 18 Austin Michael Zeien 18 Lone Tree, IA; Arrested on an Interstate Warrant for Original Charge of Theft 4th Degree. (Serious Misdemeanor) (Benton County)

September 21 Luke Jacob Pohlmann 30 Vinton; Charged with Driving Under Suspension. (Serious Misdemeanor). Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Simple Misdemeanor) Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. (Serious Misdemeanor)

September 21 Chance Jay Walker 32 Vinton; Arrested on an Interstate Warrant for Original Charge of Disorderly Conduct. (Simple Misdemeanor) (Benton County)

September 24 Alexander Grant Richter 18 Vinton; Charged with Operating While Intoxicated. (Serious Misdemeanor)

Juvenile Referrals

None

Citations/Warnings

One Citation was issued for the Week of September 18-24, 2017 for No Insurance.

Three Written Warnings for traffic offenses were issued the Week of September 18-24, 2017 and they were for Speeding, Stop Sign or Signal and No Insurance.

One reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of September 18-24, 2017.

For the Week of September 18-24, 2017 – 75 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.