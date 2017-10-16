From the Vinton Police Department

All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests: None

Juvenile Referrals

October 13: 13-year-old male juvenile was charged with Aggravated Assault (Aggravated Misdemeanor). Interference with Official Acts (Simple Misdemeanor). Disorderly Conduct. (Simple Misdemeanor). & Criminal Trespass (Simple Misdemeanor).

Citations/Warnings

One Citation was issued for the Week of October 9 – October 15, 2017 for Criminal Trespass.

Six Written Warnings for offenses were issued the Week of October 9 – October 15, 2017 and they were for Ordinance Violations, Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Use Headlamps When Required, Equipment Repair and Failure to Yield to Pedestrians.

One reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of October 9 – October 15, 2017.

For the Week of October 9 – October 15, 2017 – 68 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.