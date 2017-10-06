The Vinton Police Department’s K9 Gino has received a bullet and stab resistant protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Gino’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department”. K9 Ty died due to complications during surgery to treat injuries received while he and officers attempted to rescue a woman and child being held hostage in a home.

K9 Gino’s new vest will primarily be worn during high-risk activities such as searches for criminal suspects.

K9 Gino and his partner, Senior Police Officer Ben Parmater, have been very active during the ten months since they completed their initial six week training at Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana.

In that time, the team has made 15 narcotics arrests, has been called to assist in a search for a missing person, and assisted other officers searching for suspects who had fled on foot on three occasions.

K9 Gino and SPO Parmater continue to train regularly and were recently re-certified in obedience, tracking, article recovery, apprehension, and narcotics detection through the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA).

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 2.1 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more

information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.