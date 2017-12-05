Vinton Police Department Log for Week of November 27 – December 3, 2017

All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

December 1 Bob Edward Phillips 51 Vinton, IA

Arrested on an Intrastate Warrant for Driving While Revoked and Failure to File SR22.

Juvenile Referrals

None

Two Citations were issued for the Week of November 27 – December 3, 2017 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way and Failure to Obey Flashing Red Signal.

Seven written warnings for offenses were issued the Week of November 27 – December 3, 2017 and they were for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Equipment Repair and Speed.

Two reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of November 27 – December 3, 2017.

For the Week of November 27 – December 3, 2017 – 69 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.