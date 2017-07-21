ERegistration for the 2017-18 school year will open on July 21. Please hold questions until August 2 when building secretaries have returned.

On site school registration will be August 8 from 12-7 pm at the High School.

…………….

All fall athletes and HS 1:1 Computer students will need to be registered in order to participate.

Hs athletes – Physicals due July 28 to HS office. Do not give to coaches.

HS 1:1 Roll outs are July 16- 9th grade at either 1pm or 5:30pm (parent must attend) — August 22, 10th-12th from 10am-6pm

……………..

Open houses posted on our FB page.

(Elems Aug 21, MS/HS Aug 22)

Please share and invite others to those events.

……………

Tiny Vikes need to register also.

Information about home visits should be coming home soon.

…………..

It is also important to note that there will NOT be free school supplies offered in district or at Clickstop this year. You may still purchase one of the elementary kits w/ the attached flyer, see the district website for it as well.