Take a swing at the Vinton Unlimited annual two-person best shot golf tournament! Taking place

at the Vinton Country Club, this golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, July 7th at 4:00 PM. The

evening’s top golfers take home cash prizes!

This annual golf tournament is so much more than just a round of golf – participants also get to

play fun games with our 2017 hole sponsors, have the opportunity to win raffle prizes, and are

given the chance to purchase mulligan and/or granny shots. This golf tournament is guaranteed

to be a blast, so find a friend and register today!

Registration forms can be found at the Vinton Country Club, the Vinton Unlimited Office (located

in City Hall), and on the Vinton Unlimited website (vinton.info). Registration is only $25 per

person for the 9-hole tournament. Join Vinton Unlimited and our 2017 hole sponsors at the

annual two-person best shot golf tournament on Friday, July 7th

.

Any questions or concerns can be directed at the Vinton Unlimited Intern, Celia Turner, by phone

at 319-472-3955 or by email at vintoninfo@gmail.com.

2017 Golf Tournament Hole Sponsors:

1. Farmers Savings Bank & Trust

2. Home Instead Senior Care

3. Virginia Gay Hospital & Clinics

4. Koop’s

5. Cedar Valley Bank & Trust

6. Fareway

7. US Cellular EchoVision

8. Farm Bureau Financial Services – Teresa Meyer

9. Custom Millwork & Finishing