Dear Vinton Residents,

The City of Vinton has placed a 7% Hotel/Motel Tax question on the upcoming election ballot that will be decided on November 7, 2017.

The proposed 7% Hotel/Motel Tax is a transient tax that would be paid only by visitors and patrons staying at a hotel or motel located within City limits. To date, 173 cities and counties in the State of Iowa have such a tax. If passed, the tax would go in effect on July 1, 2018.

The Hotel/Motel Tax was approved for placement on the ballot by the Vinton City Council and based on the recommendation by Vinton Unlimited.

Per the Code of Iowa, a portion of the funds must be spent on recreation, convention, cultural or entertainment facilities. The remaining funds may be spent at the discretion of the City. The ballot measure proposes 75% of the funds be turned over to Vinton Unlimited to disburse with the help of a designated committee for recreation, convention, cultural or entertainment facilities. The remaining 25% may remain with the general fund for the City of Vinton.

Proceeds from the Hotel/Motel tax would be used for community events, cultural and recreational programming, tourism and various other projects. Visit http://vinton.info/hotelmotel-tax-information/ for additional information as well as links to the Iowa Department of Revenue’s website.

Please consider voting YES for Vinton’s future by supporting the hotel/motel tax on Tuesday, November 7th.

Look for additional information in the upcoming weeks.

Thank you for your consideration,

Melissa Schwan

Vinton Unlimited Director