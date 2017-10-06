Virginia Gay Hospital hosted a Community Health & Wellness Fair for the Belle Plaine community on Saturday, September 30 at the Belle Plaine Community Center.

Attendees had access to approximately 20 displays covering a variety of health and wellness topics as well as activities for individuals and families. The Virginia Gay Hospital healthcare team thanks the many area professionals in the areas of health, wellness and safety that helped bring this special health event to the community at no cost to those who attended.

One of the fair features included free health screenings: healthy child screenings (development, hearing & dental), depression screenings for pregnant & postpartum moms, blood pressure checks and Lions Club vision screenings.

All fair attendees received free emergency preparedness backpacks provided by the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition. Scott Hansen, Coordinator for Benton County Emergency Management was on hand to give out the backpack starter kits and explain the importance of families being prepared to be self-sufficient for the first 72 hours following a natural disaster such as a tornado or major flood.

The Benton County Sheriff and Belle Plaine Police Department offered child ID cards at no charge to help provide all the important information about a child to help find them in case of an emergency. Fair-goers also had the opportunity for a close-up look at emergency service vehicles from the Sheriffs office, Belle Plaine Fire, Police and Ambulance set-up in a display called “Things that go VROOM.”

“This was the first time we’ve organized this event for the Belle Plaine community. Thanks to everyone who participated, especially all the exhibitors who helped us bring so much great information about all the resources we have right here in Benton County,” said Robin Martin, the director of the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation and the chair for the event committee.

Attendees winning door prizes include: Timalee Clark (VGH Trunk Bag); Nelsene Beck (Compass Memorial shirt and cups); Bill Stadelmann (BCVP Baking Package); Janet Parr (Ticket to Herring Hotel/Sweetest Little Spring Tea); Connie Stadelmann (Ticket to Herring / Sweetest Little Spring Tea); Waylon Williams (Disaster Recovery Coalition Emergency Back Pack); and Marge Bergert (Senior Medicare Patrol hot/cold mug). Those winning prizes may pick them up at the Belle Plaine Community Center.

Organizations highlighted at fair included: Above the Influence Coalition, Area Substance Abuse Council, Athletico Physical Therapy, Belle Plaine Lions Club (KidSight Screening), Belle Plaine Park & Recreation, Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, Benton County ISU Extension & Outreach, Benton County Volunteer Program, Benton County Sheriff, Benton Iowa Decat, Better Tomorrows, Compass Memorial Healthcare (formerly Marengo Memorial Hospital), Foundation 2, HACAP Belle Plaine Senior Dining, HACAP Family & Community Health Alliance, HACAP Health Alliance, Herring Hotel Building Alliance, Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, Modere, South Benton County Food Pantry, Van Horne Family Medical Clinic, Vinton Family Medical Clinic, VGH Home Health/Public Health, VGH X-Ray Department, and Young Living Essential Oils.

The next health fair is being planned for Spring 2018 in Vinton. For additional information on the main sponsor of these events, please visit the websites of Virginia Gay Hospital (www.myvgh.org) and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation (www.myvghfoundation.org)