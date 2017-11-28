The Eighth Annual VGH Holiday Tree Walk is now complete. Thanks to the generosity of this year’s title sponsor, Farmers Savings Bank & Trust and a host of other area individuals and businesses who both donated and bid on the numerous holiday items on display almost $9,000 was raised for the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s Annual Tree of Lights Campaign.

As in year’s past, the hospital’s lobby was decked out in a grand array of holiday decorations from November 1 until November 22. The public was then able to tour through and place silent auction bids on their favorites until bidding ended as it traditionally does promptly at 5 pm on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This allows winning bidders the opportunity to take home their purchases and use them for this year’s decorating.

“We raised $8,970 for our Health Care Foundation,” states Kim Frank, Human Resources Director for the hospital and one of the organizers of this yearly event. “But we also raised the spirits of both patients and staff. It’s tough to have a loved one in the hospital, especially this time of year. This is one way we can support our community’s commitment to providing excellent health care, and maybe brighten someone’s day in the process.”

For a complete list of those who donated trees as well the winner bidders, visit this link on the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation website.

Event organizers also extend their thanks and gratitude for special donations from Shannon & Laura Prince and Quality Medical as well as this year’s corporate sponsor, Farmers Savings Bank & Trust.

Learn more about health care in our community by visiting the Virginia Gay Hospital website at www.myvgh.org and about programs and donation opportunities with the Virginia Gay Hospital Care Foundation at www.myvghfoundation.org.