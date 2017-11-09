We are happy to announce that Nursing and Rehab had a Zero Deficiency Inspection this week! This is something that rarely happens and this makes the 2nd one our nursing home has had in the past 6 years!
Our congratulations go to their leader, Jess Henkle, Lisa and the rest of the team in Nursing and Rehab, along with Chelsea in Social Services, Dawn in QI, Sara in Dietary, Mike in Environmental Services, Kim in Human Resources, Tina in infection control, Michele in Materials, and of course all of the other staff members who work together to make this one of the finest nursing homes in this part of the state.