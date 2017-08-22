Ribbons were awarded to artistic Iowans in the Creative Arts contest judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Complete results below:

BASKETRY

Reed or Splint

1) Michele Morgan, Story City

2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls

Naturals

1) Michele Morgan, Story City

2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

Twill

1) Michele Morgan, Story City

2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls

Coiled

2) Miriam Armintrout, Des Moines

3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls

Other than Named/Multi Media

1) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls

2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

3) Michele Morgan, Story City

BEADWORK

Handmade Beads/Pendants

1) Ellen Olson, Ames

2) Lody Steward, Haverhill

Needle Constructed Jewelry

1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

2) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Non Jewelry

1) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

2) Susan Love, Altoona

3) Janet Luing, Panora

Stringing

1) Pamela Webster, Ames

2) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

3) Melvin Shivvers, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Ellen Olson, Ames

Metal/Wire Work

1) Cathy Stahlman, Boone

2) Lynn Schoelerman, Des Moines

3) Candice Foster, Des Moines

CERAMICS

Professional Glaze

1) Mike Morrell, Guthrie Center

2) Wynanda Ferguson, West Des Moines

3) Mary Thole, Des Moines

Professional Stain

1) Wynanda Ferguson, West Des Moines

2) Mike Morrell, Guthrie Center

Nonprofessional Stain with Antique

1) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines

Nonprofessional Drybrush

1) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines

2) Leroy Orth, Ames

3) Patty Seiler, West Des Moines

Hand Thrown or Sculptured Pottery

2) Leroy Orth, Ames

Seasonal Decoration

1) Mary Thole, Des Moines

2) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines

3) Patty Seiler, West Des Moines

Senior Citizen (65 or older)

1) Patty Seiler, West Des Moines

2) Leroy Orth, Ames

Technique not Mentioned

1) Wynanda Ferguson, West Des Moines

2) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines

3) Leroy Orth, Ames

Youth Class

1) Macy Snyder, Glidden

2) Taylen Proctor, Johnston

CHINA & PORCELAIN PAINTING

Professional Floral Design

1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

2) Margeret Haugland, Humboldt

3) Glida Jones, Winterset

Professional Animal/Bird/Fish

1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

2) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick

3) Judy Gile, Creston

Professional Box

1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

2) Glida Jones, Winterset

3) Dorothy Stroh, West Des Moines

Nonprofessional Floral Design

1) Carol Toft, Ames

2) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

3) Ann Moore, Lenox

Nonprofessional Animal/Bird/Fish

1) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

2) Carol Toft, Ames

3) Norma Arnold, Des Moines

Nonprofessional Box

1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Novice (less than 5 years)

1) Sue Beach, Humboldt

2) Pat Berry, Urbandale

3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Sarah Grabenbauer, Ankeny

Fruit or Vegetable Design

1) Carol Toft, Ames

2) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Scenic Design

1) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick

2) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

Mug or Cup & Saucer

1) Carol Toft, Ames

2) Glida Jones, Winterset

3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

Honorable Mention) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick

Honorable Mention) Margeret Haugland, Humboldt

Dresden

1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

3) Judith Wachter, Afton

Enamel, Paste, Gold or Luster

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

2) Karen Meyer, Winterset

Christmas Decoration or Other Holiday

1) Carol Toft, Ames

2) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick

3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Pen Work

1) Glida Jones, Winterset

2) Pat Berry, Urbandale

3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Egg

1) Carol Toft, Ames

2) Margeret Haugland, Humboldt

3) Glida Jones, Winterset

Coffee, Tea or Chocolate Set

1) Glida Jones, Winterset

2) Mary Schneider, Callender

3) Mary Reitmeier, Grimes

Tray

1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

2) Carol Toft, Ames

3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Vase, Pitcher or Bowl

1) Ann Moore, Lenox

2) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick

3) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction

Still Life or Full Body Figure

1) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

2) Mary Reitmeier, Grimes

Portrait

1) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick

2) Judy Gile, Creston

3) Mary Reitmeier, Grimes

Framed Porcelain Tile

1) Carol Toft, Ames

2) Mary Schneider, Callender

3) Marla Norman, Rutland

Lamp

1) Glida Jones, Winterset

2) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Jewelry or Miniature

1) Glida Jones, Winterset

2) Judy Gile, Creston

3) Mary Schneider, Callender

Honorable Mention) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Porcelain Figurine

1) Dorothy Stroh, West Des Moines

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

3) Norma Arnold, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Judith Wachter, Afton

Decal Enhancement

1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines

Youth Class

1) Sarah Grabenbauer, Ankeny

2) Aiden Arthur, Iowa City

3) Elijah Arthur, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Emily Morse, Council Bluffs

Best of Show in China Painting

1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines

OTHER CREATIVE ARTS & CRAFTS

Decorated Wreath or Swag

1) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville

2) Leroy Orth, Ames

3) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid

Iowa Theme Art

1) Stephen Mayne, Cedar Rapids

2) Annette Cato, Des Moines

3) Andrea Beane, Oskaloosa

Honorable Mention) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale

My First Pinterest Project

1) Peyton Sams, Altoona

2) Nicole Schoelerman, Des Moines

3) Brooklyn Sams, Altoona

Flower Arrangement – Dried or Silk

1) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville

2) Candis Culp, Grimes

3) Matt Roberts, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid

Holiday Decoration – Other than Christmas

1) Heidi Ball, Glidden

2) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville

3) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines

Christmas Decoration

1) Barb Miller, Prairie City

2) Leroy Orth, Ames

3) Kathy Anthony, Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention) Brandy Schoelerman, Des Moines

Jewelry – Other than Beadwork

1) Andrea Beane, Oskaloosa

2) Lody Steward, Haverhill

3) Janet Luing, Panora

Gourds

1) Shirley Howes, Des Moines

2) Carl Cooper, Urbandale

3) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

Leather Craft

1) Kyle Landas, Marshalltown

2) Steve Kepford, Marion

3) Anthony Ploeger, Linden

Duct Tape

1) Kobi Sadler, Indianola

2) Miriam Armintrout, Des Moines

3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Allison Snyder, Glidden

Metal Work

1) Steve Vincent, Des Moines

2) David Lammers, Sioux Center

3) Leroy Orth, Ames

Steam Punk Art Décor

1) Marlene Youde, Polk City

2) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid

3) Kathy Urich, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Pamela Webster, Ames

Miscellaneous

1) Janice Brown, Runnells

2) Leroy Orth, Ames

3) John Wallace, Menlo

Honorable Mention) Mary Crouse, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Bloom, Des Moines

Youth Class

1) Kyler Dickey, Packwood

2) Leah Vislisel, Vinton

3) Macy Snyder, Glidden

Honorable Mention) Baylin Schoelerman, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Jovani Ortiz, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Mya Nerem, Urbandale

PAPER CRAFTS

Photo Scrap Book Page – Fair Theme

1) Candis Culp, Grimes

2) Pam Dircks, Marion

3) Melissa Horton, West Des Moines

Photo Scrap Book Page – Best of Iowa

1) Alie Peverill, Ankeny

2) Melissa Horton, West Des Moines

3) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines

Photo Scrap Book Page – Heritage Theme

1) Michelle Pehl, Ames

2) Candis Culp, Grimes

3) Pam Dircks, Marion

Card – any occasion

1) Kathy Anthony, Pleasant Hill

2) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale

3) Candis Culp, Grimes

Rubber Stamp Art – Paper

1) Kathy Anthony, Pleasant Hill

2) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale

3) Jennifer Walz, South English

Rubber Stamp Art – Other than Paper

1) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale

2) Marlene Youde, Polk City

Mini Book

1) Lisa Proctor, Johnston

2) Candis Culp, Grimes

3) Angela Johnson, Altoona

Quilling

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) Barbara O. Hoffman, Des Moines

3) Pamela Webster, Ames

Paper Craft – Cutting/Folding/Decoupage

1) Barbara O. Hoffman, Des Moines

2) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale

3) Janet Luing, Panora

Youth Class

1) Leah Vislisel, Vinton

2) Kaila Core, Ankeny

3) Ava Horton, West Des Moines

STAINED GLASS

Original Design

1) April Smith, Marengo

2) Rod Simpson, Ames

3) Bart Pals, Mason City

Copper Foil

1) Mike Kauzlarich, Des Moines

2) Kristy Zeransky, Redfield

3) Bart Pals, Mason City

Lead

1) Kathy Mutchler, Des

2) Rod Simpson, Ames

3-D (lamps, etc.)

1) Kim Farrar, Ames

2) Bart Pals, Mason City

3) Rod Simpson, Ames

TOLE & DECORATIVE PAINTING

Professional

1) Shawn Palek, Slater

2) Misty Palek, Slater

3) Kathy Stevens, Grimes

Airbrush

1) Shawn Palek, Slater

Pastels

1) Virginia Stone, Waukee

Nonprofessional Landscape, Traditional Brush

1) Martha Adair, Underwood

2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

3) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City

Honorable Mention) Jovani Ortiz, Des Moines

Nonprofessional Animal, Traditional Brush

1) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

3) Dawn Archer, Cumming

Honorable Mention) Cindy Huston, Ames

Nonprofessional Portrait, Traditional Brush

1) Dawn Archer, Cumming

2) Martha Adair, Underwood

3) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

Novice, Traditional Brush

1) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

2) Roger Schoelerman, Des Moines

3) Hannah McCabe, Grimes

Seascape, Traditional Brush

1) Martha Adair, Underwood

2) Misty Palek, Slater

3) Hannah McCabe, Grimes

Still Life, Traditional Brush

1) Cindy Huston, Ames

2) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City

3) Kathy Stevens, Grimes

Honorable Mention) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

Floral, Traditional Brush

1) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

2) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City

3) Marilou Ozinga, Pella

Honorable Mention) Toni Michael, Des Moines

Bird, Traditional Brush

1) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City

2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

3) Cindy Huston, Ames

Honorable Mention) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

Watercolor

1) Cindy Huston, Ames

2) Marcia Anderson, Harcourt

3) Virginia Stone, Waukee

Linework/Strokework

1) Cindy Huston, Ames

2) Katherine Rusch, Ottumwa

3) Virginia Stone, Waukee

Honorable Mention) Karli Smith, Urbandale

Tinware or Metal

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Pen & Ink Painting Technique

1) Jane M. Hrabak, Belle Plaine

2) Virginia Stone, Waukee

3) Cindy Huston, Ames

Christmas Decoration

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

2) Marcia Anderson, Harcourt

3) Nicole Schoelerman, Des Moines

Seasonal Decoration

1) Martha Adair, Underwood

2) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

3) Kathy Stevens, Grimes

Jewelry

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Household Item

1) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

2) Nina Hatchitt, Des Moines

3) Shawn Palek, Slater

Fabric Painting

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

2) Cindy Huston, Ames

3) Nicole Schoelerman, Des Moines

Technique Not Mentioned

1) Virginia Stone, Waukee

2) Jessica Buckley, State Center

3) Linda Beckwith, Hubbard

Honorable Mention) Kathy Stevens, Grimes

Youth Class

1) Jessica Buckley, State Center

2) Jovani Ortiz, Des Moines

3) Chloe Evert, Clive