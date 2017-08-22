Ribbons were awarded to artistic Iowans in the Creative Arts contest judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Complete results below:
BASKETRY
Reed or Splint
1) Michele Morgan, Story City
2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls
Naturals
1) Michele Morgan, Story City
2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
Twill
1) Michele Morgan, Story City
2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls
Coiled
2) Miriam Armintrout, Des Moines
3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls
Other than Named/Multi Media
1) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls
2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
3) Michele Morgan, Story City
BEADWORK
Handmade Beads/Pendants
1) Ellen Olson, Ames
2) Lody Steward, Haverhill
Needle Constructed Jewelry
1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
2) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Non Jewelry
1) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
2) Susan Love, Altoona
3) Janet Luing, Panora
1) Pamela Webster, Ames
2) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
3) Melvin Shivvers, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Ellen Olson, Ames
Metal/Wire Work
1) Cathy Stahlman, Boone
2) Lynn Schoelerman, Des Moines
3) Candice Foster, Des Moines
CERAMICS
Professional Glaze
1) Mike Morrell, Guthrie Center
2) Wynanda Ferguson, West Des Moines
3) Mary Thole, Des Moines
Professional Stain
1) Wynanda Ferguson, West Des Moines
2) Mike Morrell, Guthrie Center
Nonprofessional Stain with Antique
1) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines
Nonprofessional Drybrush
1) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines
2) Leroy Orth, Ames
3) Patty Seiler, West Des Moines
Hand Thrown or Sculptured Pottery
2) Leroy Orth, Ames
Seasonal Decoration
1) Mary Thole, Des Moines
2) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines
3) Patty Seiler, West Des Moines
Senior Citizen (65 or older)
1) Patty Seiler, West Des Moines
2) Leroy Orth, Ames
Technique not Mentioned
1) Wynanda Ferguson, West Des Moines
2) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines
3) Leroy Orth, Ames
Youth Class
1) Macy Snyder, Glidden
2) Taylen Proctor, Johnston
CHINA & PORCELAIN PAINTING
Professional Floral Design
1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
2) Margeret Haugland, Humboldt
3) Glida Jones, Winterset
Professional Animal/Bird/Fish
1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
2) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick
3) Judy Gile, Creston
Professional Box
1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
2) Glida Jones, Winterset
3) Dorothy Stroh, West Des Moines
Nonprofessional Floral Design
1) Carol Toft, Ames
2) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
3) Ann Moore, Lenox
Nonprofessional Animal/Bird/Fish
1) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
2) Carol Toft, Ames
3) Norma Arnold, Des Moines
Nonprofessional Box
1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Novice (less than 5 years)
1) Sue Beach, Humboldt
2) Pat Berry, Urbandale
3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Sarah Grabenbauer, Ankeny
Fruit or Vegetable Design
1) Carol Toft, Ames
2) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Scenic Design
1) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick
2) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
Mug or Cup & Saucer
1) Carol Toft, Ames
2) Glida Jones, Winterset
3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
Honorable Mention) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick
Honorable Mention) Margeret Haugland, Humboldt
Dresden
1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
3) Judith Wachter, Afton
Enamel, Paste, Gold or Luster
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
2) Karen Meyer, Winterset
Christmas Decoration or Other Holiday
1) Carol Toft, Ames
2) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick
3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Pen Work
1) Glida Jones, Winterset
2) Pat Berry, Urbandale
3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Egg
1) Carol Toft, Ames
2) Margeret Haugland, Humboldt
3) Glida Jones, Winterset
Coffee, Tea or Chocolate Set
1) Glida Jones, Winterset
2) Mary Schneider, Callender
3) Mary Reitmeier, Grimes
Tray
1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
2) Carol Toft, Ames
3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Vase, Pitcher or Bowl
1) Ann Moore, Lenox
2) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick
3) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction
Still Life or Full Body Figure
1) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
2) Mary Reitmeier, Grimes
Portrait
1) Pearl Pedersen, Renwick
2) Judy Gile, Creston
3) Mary Reitmeier, Grimes
Framed Porcelain Tile
1) Carol Toft, Ames
2) Mary Schneider, Callender
3) Marla Norman, Rutland
Lamp
1) Glida Jones, Winterset
2) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Jewelry or Miniature
1) Glida Jones, Winterset
2) Judy Gile, Creston
3) Mary Schneider, Callender
Honorable Mention) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Porcelain Figurine
1) Dorothy Stroh, West Des Moines
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
3) Norma Arnold, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Judith Wachter, Afton
Decal Enhancement
1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
3) Sharon Kyser, Des Moines
Youth Class
1) Sarah Grabenbauer, Ankeny
2) Aiden Arthur, Iowa City
3) Elijah Arthur, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Emily Morse, Council Bluffs
Best of Show in China Painting
1) Jane Wright, West Des Moines
OTHER CREATIVE ARTS & CRAFTS
Decorated Wreath or Swag
1) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville
2) Leroy Orth, Ames
3) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid
Iowa Theme Art
1) Stephen Mayne, Cedar Rapids
2) Annette Cato, Des Moines
3) Andrea Beane, Oskaloosa
Honorable Mention) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale
My First Pinterest Project
1) Peyton Sams, Altoona
2) Nicole Schoelerman, Des Moines
3) Brooklyn Sams, Altoona
Flower Arrangement – Dried or Silk
1) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville
2) Candis Culp, Grimes
3) Matt Roberts, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid
Holiday Decoration – Other than Christmas
1) Heidi Ball, Glidden
2) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville
3) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines
Christmas Decoration
1) Barb Miller, Prairie City
2) Leroy Orth, Ames
3) Kathy Anthony, Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention) Brandy Schoelerman, Des Moines
Jewelry – Other than Beadwork
1) Andrea Beane, Oskaloosa
2) Lody Steward, Haverhill
3) Janet Luing, Panora
Gourds
1) Shirley Howes, Des Moines
2) Carl Cooper, Urbandale
3) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
Leather Craft
1) Kyle Landas, Marshalltown
2) Steve Kepford, Marion
3) Anthony Ploeger, Linden
Duct Tape
1) Kobi Sadler, Indianola
2) Miriam Armintrout, Des Moines
3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Allison Snyder, Glidden
Metal Work
1) Steve Vincent, Des Moines
2) David Lammers, Sioux Center
3) Leroy Orth, Ames
Steam Punk Art Décor
1) Marlene Youde, Polk City
2) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid
3) Kathy Urich, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Pamela Webster, Ames
Miscellaneous
1) Janice Brown, Runnells
2) Leroy Orth, Ames
3) John Wallace, Menlo
Honorable Mention) Mary Crouse, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Bloom, Des Moines
Youth Class
1) Kyler Dickey, Packwood
2) Leah Vislisel, Vinton
3) Macy Snyder, Glidden
Honorable Mention) Baylin Schoelerman, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Jovani Ortiz, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Mya Nerem, Urbandale
PAPER CRAFTS
Photo Scrap Book Page – Fair Theme
1) Candis Culp, Grimes
2) Pam Dircks, Marion
3) Melissa Horton, West Des Moines
Photo Scrap Book Page – Best of Iowa
1) Alie Peverill, Ankeny
2) Melissa Horton, West Des Moines
3) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines
Photo Scrap Book Page – Heritage Theme
1) Michelle Pehl, Ames
2) Candis Culp, Grimes
3) Pam Dircks, Marion
Card – any occasion
1) Kathy Anthony, Pleasant Hill
2) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale
3) Candis Culp, Grimes
Rubber Stamp Art – Paper
1) Kathy Anthony, Pleasant Hill
2) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale
3) Jennifer Walz, South English
Rubber Stamp Art – Other than Paper
1) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale
2) Marlene Youde, Polk City
Mini Book
1) Lisa Proctor, Johnston
2) Candis Culp, Grimes
3) Angela Johnson, Altoona
Quilling
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) Barbara O. Hoffman, Des Moines
3) Pamela Webster, Ames
Paper Craft – Cutting/Folding/Decoupage
1) Barbara O. Hoffman, Des Moines
2) Sandra Kavanagh, Urbandale
3) Janet Luing, Panora
Youth Class
1) Leah Vislisel, Vinton
2) Kaila Core, Ankeny
3) Ava Horton, West Des Moines
STAINED GLASS
Original Design
1) April Smith, Marengo
2) Rod Simpson, Ames
3) Bart Pals, Mason City
Copper Foil
1) Mike Kauzlarich, Des Moines
2) Kristy Zeransky, Redfield
3) Bart Pals, Mason City
Lead
1) Kathy Mutchler, Des
2) Rod Simpson, Ames
3-D (lamps, etc.)
1) Kim Farrar, Ames
2) Bart Pals, Mason City
3) Rod Simpson, Ames
TOLE & DECORATIVE PAINTING
Professional
1) Shawn Palek, Slater
2) Misty Palek, Slater
3) Kathy Stevens, Grimes
Airbrush
1) Shawn Palek, Slater
Pastels
1) Virginia Stone, Waukee
Nonprofessional Landscape, Traditional Brush
1) Martha Adair, Underwood
2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
3) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City
Honorable Mention) Jovani Ortiz, Des Moines
Nonprofessional Animal, Traditional Brush
1) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
3) Dawn Archer, Cumming
Honorable Mention) Cindy Huston, Ames
Nonprofessional Portrait, Traditional Brush
1) Dawn Archer, Cumming
2) Martha Adair, Underwood
3) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
Novice, Traditional Brush
1) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
2) Roger Schoelerman, Des Moines
3) Hannah McCabe, Grimes
Seascape, Traditional Brush
1) Martha Adair, Underwood
2) Misty Palek, Slater
3) Hannah McCabe, Grimes
Still Life, Traditional Brush
1) Cindy Huston, Ames
2) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City
3) Kathy Stevens, Grimes
Honorable Mention) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
Floral, Traditional Brush
1) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
2) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City
3) Marilou Ozinga, Pella
Honorable Mention) Toni Michael, Des Moines
Bird, Traditional Brush
1) Roberta M. Wade, Prairie City
2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
3) Cindy Huston, Ames
Honorable Mention) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
Watercolor
1) Cindy Huston, Ames
2) Marcia Anderson, Harcourt
3) Virginia Stone, Waukee
Linework/Strokework
1) Cindy Huston, Ames
2) Katherine Rusch, Ottumwa
3) Virginia Stone, Waukee
Honorable Mention) Karli Smith, Urbandale
Tinware or Metal
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Pen & Ink Painting Technique
1) Jane M. Hrabak, Belle Plaine
2) Virginia Stone, Waukee
3) Cindy Huston, Ames
Christmas Decoration
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
2) Marcia Anderson, Harcourt
3) Nicole Schoelerman, Des Moines
Seasonal Decoration
1) Martha Adair, Underwood
2) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
3) Kathy Stevens, Grimes
Jewelry
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Household Item
1) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
2) Nina Hatchitt, Des Moines
3) Shawn Palek, Slater
Fabric Painting
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
2) Cindy Huston, Ames
3) Nicole Schoelerman, Des Moines
Technique Not Mentioned
1) Virginia Stone, Waukee
2) Jessica Buckley, State Center
3) Linda Beckwith, Hubbard
Honorable Mention) Kathy Stevens, Grimes
Youth Class
1) Jessica Buckley, State Center
2) Jovani Ortiz, Des Moines
3) Chloe Evert, Clive