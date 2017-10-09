Vinton Police Department Log for Week of October 2 – October 8, 2017

All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests: None

Juvenile Referrals: None

One Citation was issued for the Week of October 2 – October 8, 2017 for Speed.

Six Written Warnings for offenses were issued the Week of October 2 – October 8, 2017 and they were for Ordinance Violations, Careless Driving and Speed.

No reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of October 2 – October 8, 2017.

For the Week of October 1 – October 8, 2017 – 52 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.