Vinton’s newest police officer formally began working for the city on Thursday, when he recited the oath of office at the city council meeting.

Alex Gutierrez spoke briefly to the city officials and citizens present, saying he is very happy for the opportunity to serve the city.

“I am sure you will be seeing me around a lot,” he said.

The officer’s wife, Kallie, then pinned his badge on his uniform.

Officer Gutierrez brings military experience along with his law enforcement training. He served overseas for several tours as a combat medic for the U.S. Army. A native of California, he has lived in Iowa for the past few years.