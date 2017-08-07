By Brad Barker
The Vinton Parks & Recreation Department is once again hosting a Glow Ball Golf Tournament on Saturday, August 12th at the Vinton Country Club.
This will be a two-person best shot 9-hole event that will begin at dark (approximately 9 PM). The cost is $40 per team and includes use of glow golf balls, light sticks, glow necklaces and a chance to win prizes. Check-in will begin at 8:15 PM.
Only the first 27 paying teams will be accepted in the tournament so please register today! To get your name on the list, stop on by the Vinton Country Club or call 472-4052. If you have any questions about the tournament, please call Brad at the VPRD office at 472-4164 or by email at vprdbarker@vintoniowa.net