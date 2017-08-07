By Brad Barker

The Vinton Parks & Recreation Department is once again hosting a Glow Ball Golf Tournament on Saturday, August 12th at the Vinton Country Club.

This will be a two-person best shot 9-hole event that will begin at dark (approximately 9 PM). The cost is $40 per team and includes use of glow golf balls, light sticks, glow necklaces and a chance to win prizes. Check-in will begin at 8:15 PM.