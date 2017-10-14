The Vinton Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with its VintonPlays fund drive for a new splash pad and playground for Riverside Park, is seeking a long-term plan for all of Vinton’s parks and nature areas. Part of that plan is seeing what Vinton area residents like about city park facilities, how they think the VPRD can improve them, and what facilities they would like to see Vinton add.

One early step of that process is to conduct a survey. Some people have received a paper version of a survey; others are being invited to answer questions on-line. It just takes a few minutes, so everyone interested in parks in Vinton is encouraged to respond.

Take the survey HERE.

See the story about the PlayVinton fund drive HERE.