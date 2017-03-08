The Vinton-Shellsburg 5th grade students got on buses last week for a long ride to Des Moines, where they met their area representatives and toured many areas of the State Capitol.

Four of the students even had a chance to visit Sen. Tim Kapucian in his office.

” He took those four into the Senate Chamber and showed them his desk and explained how everything works, including casting votes,” said Principal Ryan Davis. “It was a special treat for them, as I believe they were the only kids allowed on the Senate floor.”

The students also toured the area, hearing from those most familiar with the displays at the Capitol.

Since the 5th graders have been studying the Civil War, they also had a chance to see some of that history on display.

The students were provided an informational tour of the Secretary of State’s Office, including examining the original handwritten Iowa Constitution, exploring the Capitol’s three-story vault and learning about the rich architectural history of the Iowa Secretary of State’s Capitol Office. They even got to learn more about Civil War General, Grenville Dodge.

Rep. Dawn Pettengil also met with each class and gave them all pins.

