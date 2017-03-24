The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA and Benton Community FFA chapters are partnering together to hold a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch in Vinton on Monday, March 27th from 5-7:30. Tips and a percentage of the proceeds and will go towards the Members Helping Neighbors campaign to raise money for the hardworking men and women to our south (Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas) to rebuild their fence lines that were destroyed in the devastating wildfires.

The local FFA members are still looking for donations of fencing supplies, hay, and cornstalk bales, as well as financial contributions. For more information about specific needs in particular areas, visit; http://bentonffa.weebly.com/members-helping-neighbors.html