The Vinton-Shellsburg High School Student Senate led the entire VS student body in a tribute to veterans Friday morning at the Middle School, where the entire student body gathered to honor veterans.

The annual event incuded songs from all grade levels, the presentation of a Quilt of Valor to veteran Kevin Atkinson, and an interview with Toni Parizek, the Benton County Veterans Affairs Director, about the local agency that helps veterans, and her service as an MP in Iraq.

Elementary students held up red, white and blue sheets of paper to form a flag during one of the high school choir’s songs; many veterans introduced themselves and received a standing ovation from everyone there.

The event began as VS students escorted veterans into the gym as a military tribute version of “Hallelujah” played.

See more photos HERE.