By: Shelby McDonald, Co-Reporter

On July 17th – 19th, the Vinton-Shellsburg Officer team made a trip to Clear Lake for officer retreat. Getting up there later Monday evening so they could help set up camp, eat, and still get come time in for are first lesson. Having team time helps a lot so officers can plan for the year and set goals for themselves, the team, and the chapter while still getting in time for fun and helping build a bond between the officer team. While at retreat officer’s created this year’s theme: Our Passion is to Unite our Purpose, for the 2017-2018 year. They reviewed and made changes to the Program of Activities, and completed team building activities, craft projects, and fit in some time for swimming and tubing as well. It was a great couple of days to be together as a team!