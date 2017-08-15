The University of Iowa Admissions Office chooses a handful of students each year to represent the college and its students through a student blog program.

Among the bloggers this year is UI freshman Caitlyn Martin, a 2017 Vinton-Shellsburg graduate.

Martin, the daughter of Dave and Cindy Martin of Vinton, wrote her first post this week, introducing herself, telling her audience she is looking forward to discovering her identity in the “social petri-dish that is Iowa,” and also mentioning her anticipation of the Hawkeye football season.

“It doesn’t pay, but there are little incentives across the semester that mostly include gift cards to local places,” says Martin, of the writing gig.

The student bloggers work closely with the admissions office and have a workspace available in Calvin Hall if they choose to use it.

“Each month there will be a list of topics to consider, but we are allowed to write about anything and post as often as we like,” says Martin. “Posts are screened for grammatical errors or content that goes against school policy before being officially published.”

The student bloggers each received a “swag bag” with things like attachable camera lenses for smartphones, a powerbank, a heavy duty portable speaker, Hawkeye apparel and other items to help the writers describe their personal U of I journeys.

“Most student bloggers use this opportunity to make connections on campus, bolster their portfolio, gain followers on personal blogs, and network their way into events.” Martin explains. “Bloggers are encouraged to write their own unabashed unique experiences and share original media content. We’re also supposed to be like a little family. Later this month we’ll be having a pizza party with the admissions office staff.”

Among Martin’s early writing experience is being part of the Vinton Today Junior Journalism program several years ago while a VS Middle School student.

“I haven’t posted any blogs yet, but with the blitz of Primetime and OnIowa this week I should have plenty of content to post next week,” says Martin.

See Martin's introduction on the U of I blog page here.