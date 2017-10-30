The Vinton-Shellsburg High School Public Speaking students and teacher Eric Upmeyer are again inviting area residents to hear the students’ presentations of persuasive speeches.
From Monday to Friday this week, students till take turns sharing their views on a variety of topics. It begins today at 10:15 a.m. at City Hall. The students will speak at 10:15 Tuesday at the Vinton library, and then again at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday. They will wrap up the week with a 10 a.m. Friday presentation at City Hall.
The entire sessions will last around 45 minutes.
Topics and speakers will include:
Monday:
Blake – 2nd Ave. Brick Street
Tegan – Memorial for Emma
Blakely – Tort Reform
Mitch – Food Stamp Abuse
Tuesday ** At VINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY **
Korey – Sex Ed.
Brooklyn – Coffee space at HS
Tyler – School pool
Jenna – Gym credit for sports
Wednesday
Kamryn – Presidential Powers
Evan – Girls in Boy Scouts
Hailey – Pit Bulls too aggressive?
Dylan – Art in the halls
Thursday
Taylor – Cheerleading – a sport?
Jace – Can/bottle redemption
Nikki – Drug testing in the school
Kenyatta – Benefits of immigrants
Friday (10-10:30)
Alyssa – Improve school lunch
Colton – Senior Release
Wes – Fish Learning Lab