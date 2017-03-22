The Vinton-Shellsburg High School speech team is pleased to present its 2016-2017 Speech Showcase this Sunday, March 26 at the Palace Theatre.

The event will begin at 2 pm.

Several State Division I group and individual performances will be presented, including the All-State One Act entitled I and You, featuring David Steele and Hannah Haisman, supported by Samuel Schmidt, Rhianna Turner, and Mady Rule. Other performers include Sarah Schminke, Gracie Horst, Allissa Hendryx, Olivia Coder, Brittany Grendler, Lindsey Miller, Baylee Bruce, and Jamie Thompson.