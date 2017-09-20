It was “another successful night for the VSU swimmers,” declared coach Ashley Hesson, after a 70-28 victory over Williamsburg Tuesday in Vinton.

“It was a great showing for the team’s only home meet this year,” says Hesson. “VSU won every event, and took 2nd in 6 of 11 events. Junior Arabella Shepard and freshman Geordyn Webster posted wins in all of their events.

It was also Senior Night: Lizzie Moore & Kaitlyn Goodell (as well as their parents) were recognized by the crowd, and given a team photo by the other swimmers.

The team next competes Sept. 26, at Grinnell.