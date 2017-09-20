VSU swim team, from left: Amanda Cardenas, Clarissa Carolan, Lizzie Moore, Kaitlyn, Natalie Tecklenburg, Geordyn Webster, Emily Levis, and Arabella Shepard.

Freshman Emily Levis competes in an early medley, doing the backstroke.

It was “another successful night for the VSU swimmers,” declared coach Ashley Hesson, after a 70-28 victory over Williamsburg Tuesday in Vinton.

“It was a great showing for the team’s only home meet this year,” says Hesson. “VSU won every event, and took 2nd in 6 of 11 events. Junior Arabella Shepard and freshman Geordyn Webster posted wins in all of their events.

It was also Senior Night: Lizzie Moore & Kaitlyn Goodell (as well as their parents) were recognized by the crowd, and given a team photo by the other swimmers.
The team next competes Sept. 26, at Grinnell.
