The voyagers competed on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. They competed in hip hop, contemporary and Pom.

“Our classes were adjusted quite a bit this year due to large changes in enrollment across the state of Iowa, putting us into much more challenging classes. The girls did a wonderful job and really made a name for themselves at state this year,” says coach Michelle Wedemeyer.

The Voyagers placed 3rd In hip hop, 4th in Pom and 4th in contemporary.

The dancers have performed at recent home basketball games and are planning their spring show.