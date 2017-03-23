By Deb Cummings

Vinton-Shellsburg High School is pleased to announce that several 2016-17 Winter activities have been recognized for their academic achievements. The Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Music Association recognize the following:

The Distinguished Academic Achievement Award is awarded to the teams who achieved a combined grade point average of 3.25-4.00 for Trimester 2. This award was received by the following: Girls’ Basketball

Basketball Cheerleading

Jazz Band

The Excellence in Academic Achievement Award is awarded to the teams who achieved a combined grade point average of 3.00-3.24 for Trimester 2. This award was received by the following: Boys’ Basketball

Girls’ Bowling

Wrestling Cheerleading

Each participant will receive a certificate from their respective organization.