New teacher orientation took place on Wednesday, as Superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock welcomed several new educators, including some first-time teachers.

The new teachers at Vinton-Shellsburg include:

Middle School

Chad Anderson, Industrial Tech. Comes from Cedar Falls, and has taught for year years.

Logan (Halstead) Walston, 6th grade science. First year teacher and VS alum who recently graduated from UNI.

Sarah Bumann, 8th grade math. First year teacher and recent UNI graduate.

Shellsburg

Kristen Heaverlo, Special Ed, Title 1

Meg Turnis, Early Childhood Special Ed

High School:

Lisa Streif, Special Education. 15 years of experience in Cedar Rapids schools.

Tilford:

Emily Hanson. Will teach Preschool at Tilford and Kindergarten at Shellsburg. First year teacher with degree from UNI.

Kayla Squires, Home School Assistance Program. Five years of teaching and substitute teaching experience at Center Point Urbana.