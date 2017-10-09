The VSU swimmers performed well once again, despite being way outnumbered, says coach Ashley Hesson of her team’s performance at the Cedar Rapids Washington invitational.

“Our already small team was even smaller due to illness and a band competition happening simultaneously,” Hesson says. “We still managed to nab some wins and post some strong times. The girls are cutting time or are right on top of their personal bests – I think we’re poised to do very well with the end of our season. We’re back in action Monday (tonight) in Williamsburg for another invitational.”

See complete results here: jv invite 2017 results