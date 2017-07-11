Vinton Unlimited’s annual two-person best shot golf tournament was in full swing last Friday, July 7th. Overall, we had 62 golfers. All the golfers and VU Members had a lot of fun participating in our annual golf tournament.

THANK YOU

This golf tournament wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for our golfers, sponsors, and businesses for your ongoing community support.

Thank your to our 2017 hole sponsors! We had great feedback from the golfers regarding all holes; the sponsor games we’re said to be very fun. Vinton Unlimited is also very pleased to announce our annual Crowd Pleaser Award for the hole sponsor that received the most positive feedback: CUSTOM MILLWORK & FINISHING! CM&F will receive $50 off next year’s hole sponsor registration.

2017 HOLE SPONSORS: Farmers Savings Bank & Trust, Home Instead Senior Care, Virginia Gay Hospital, Koop’s, Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, Fareway, US Cellular EchoVision, Farm Bureau Financial Services, and Custom Millwork & Finishing.

Thank you to all the businesses that donated raffle prizes as well. VU was able to hand out 27 raffle prizes during the golf tournament!

RAFFLE DONATORS: Arnold Motor Supply, Barron Chiropractic, Cameron Clothing Store, Clingman Pharmacy, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Henkle Creek Mercantile, Home Instead Senior Care, John’s Qwik Stop, Koop’s, La Reyna, Three Rivers Insurance, US Bank, and Virginia Gay Hospital & Clinics.