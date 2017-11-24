By Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited

am·bas·sa·dor

a person who acts as a representative or promoter of a specified activity.

synonyms: campaigner, representative, promoter, champion, supporter, backer, booster

Vinton Unlimited is seeking energetic volunteers to be part of our new ambassador program we will be rolling out in 2018. Duties of the ambassadors may include attending ribbon cuttings or grand opening ceremonies, touring interviewees or spouses around Vinton and taking part in Ambassador Ambush business visits.

I understand many people are already busy and aren’t interested in adding another “chore” to their list. Serving as an ambassador would have a minimal time commitment and would be called into action only as needed. I would like to have one initial meeting prior to 2018 to kick off the program and discuss some of our goals.

There is no “term” to serve as an ambassador; anybody may join or leave at any time. Also, this program is not designed for just the manager or owner of a company. We are looking for all types of people – young, retired, Vinton natives and current employees for example.

I am hoping to have at least 20 volunteers who are eager to participate. If you’d like to learn more or are willing to say “YES!” right now, please respond this email or call the VU office at 472-3955.