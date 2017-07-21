Two unique events are coming to Vinton this weekend.

On Friday, the Vinton Fire Department is hosting a waterball tournament for other departments throughout the area. Fireman Dennis Bramow, who competes at several events each year, is organizing the event, which begins on 4th Street at 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Then on Saturday, the 33d Annual Vinton Cruise will begin at 7 p.m., also on 4th Street in front of the courthouse. Drivers will begin lining up around 3 p.m. and will start winding way through Vinton at 7.